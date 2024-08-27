Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment

The Government of the Russian Federation approved Resolution No. 1226 of August 22, 2024, on granting tariff concessions for the import of certain types of equipment for the construction, equipping and maintenance of facilities for the production and sale of small-tonnage liquefied natural gas.

According to the statement by the RF Government press office, the tariff concession implies exemption of goods from import customs duty.

In order to obtain it, foreign trade participants will need to confirm the intended purpose of the imported equipment. The procedure for such confirmation should be developed and approved by the RF Ministry of Energy. The Ministry of Energy will also ensure the issuance of confirmations to foreign trade participants.

The decision will be in force till May 31, 2026. It is aimed at expanding the network of small-tonnage LNG production facilities, accelerating the pace of regional gasification, and replacing petroleum products used as motor fuel with more environmentally friendly natural gas.

Photo: public source