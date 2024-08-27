SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Правительство обнулило пошлины на импорт куриного мяса
27.08.2024

Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment

    • The Government of the Russian Federation approved Resolution No. 1226 of August 22, 2024, on granting tariff concessions for the import of certain types of equipment for the construction, equipping and maintenance of facilities for the production and sale of small-tonnage liquefied natural gas.

    According to the statement by the RF Government press office, the tariff concession implies exemption of goods from import customs duty.

    In order to obtain it, foreign trade participants will need to confirm the intended purpose of the imported equipment. The procedure for such confirmation should be developed and approved by the RF Ministry of Energy. The Ministry of Energy will also ensure the issuance of confirmations to foreign trade participants.

    The decision will be in force till May 31, 2026. It is aimed at expanding the network of small-tonnage LNG production facilities, accelerating the pace of regional gasification, and replacing petroleum products used as motor fuel with more environmentally friendly natural gas.

    Photo: public source


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    31.01.2024
    Russia Restricts Seeds Import from ‘Unfriendly’ Countries
    The Government of the Russian Federation has introduced restrictions for the import of seeds […]
    GovernmentImportRestrictionsSeeds
    0
    14.08.2024
    Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    The Government of the Russian Federation is extending the ban on petrol export for […]
    ExportGovernmentPetrolRestrictions
    0
    04.04.2024
    Russia to Subsidize Shipboard Equipment Manufacturers
    The Government of the Russian Federation is taking measures to support the country’s shipbuilding […]
    GovernmentShipbuildingSubsidies
    0
    24.01.2024
    Murmansk Port Loads LNG Tank Structures for Sabetta
    Murmansk Commercial Sea Port has completed loading three shipments of dome structures elements for […]
    HeavyliftMurmanskSabettaLNG
    0
    20.02.2024
    Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Russian Ports
    The Government of the Russian Federation has defined the list of sea ports opened […]
    ExportGovernmentPortsScrap metal
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.08.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 8% in July
    27.08.2024 FESCO Starts Carrying Soybean Oil to China in Flexi Tanks
    26.08.2024 Ningbo – Nakhodka – Moscow Service Now Fortnightly
    23.08.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 21.7% in July 2024
    23.08.2024 FESCO Doubles Novorossiysk Shuttle Service Frequency
    22.08.2024 Russian Ports’ Throughput in June 2024 Down 2.7%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    31.07.2024 Crypto Currency Allowed for Cross-Border Settlement
    23.07.2024 Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •