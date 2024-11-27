Regasification Complex Construction Starts in Kamchatka

The construction of an LNG regasification complex has started on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, the Kamchatka region government said.

Both the regasification facility construction and the land-based infrastructure development in the Rakovaya Bay are now underway. Both are to be completed by the end of 2026.

Liquefied natural gas for the new facility will be produced at the Sakhalin 2 project. Up to 620 million cubic meters will be supplied to provide the needs of Kamchatka Kray annually.

Photo: Kamchatka Kray government press office