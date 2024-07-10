SeaNews Information&Consulting
Таможенные органы наделяются правом государственного ветеринарного контроля
10.07.2024

Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control

    • The customs authorities of the Russian Federation are vested with the right of state veterinary, sanitary-quarantine and phytosanitary control, the Kremlin press office reports.

    The President of the Russian Federation has signed the Federal Law “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation”. The Federal Law was adopted by the State Duma on June 25, 2024 and approved of by the Federation Council on July 3, 2024.

    “The federal law provides for the implementation by customs authorities of federal state veterinary control (supervision), sanitary-quarantine control, federal state quarantine phytosanitary control (supervision), as well as the participation of customs authorities in the implementation of state supervision in the field of ensuring the quality and safety of food products, materials and products not only at the checkpoints on the State border of the Russian Federation located on the territory of the free port of Vladivostok and in the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation, but also at other border crossing checkpoints defined by the Government of the Russian Federation,” the statement goes.

    The law established the specifics of the exercise of such types of control (supervision) at the specified checkpoints at the State border of the Russian Federation.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service press office


