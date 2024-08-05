New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration

Major General Nikolay Lagirev is appointed chief of the Northwest Customs Administration of the RF Federal Customs Service w.e.f. August 1, 2024, the press office of the Northwest Customs Administration has reported.

Lagirev started his service with the customs in 2001 with Irkutsk Customs in Siberia, and served with the Northwest Customs Administration since 2015.

Until recently, he was Deputy Chief of the Northwest Customs Administration and chief of the Operational Customs.

Lagirev replaces Aleksandr Povod who was appointed Deputy Head of the RF Federal Customs Service.

