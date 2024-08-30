New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed

Alexandr Sakharov has been appointed Head of the RF Federal Agency for Railway Transport by Resolution No 2371 of August 30, 2024, the RF Government press office report.

Alexey Druzhinin who occupied this post previously has been relieved from the position on his request.

Sakhrov is a graduate of the Urals State Railway University with a degree in management and economics. He started his career in the railway sector in 2001 in Kazakhstan where he was born.

In 2011 he joined the Chelyabinsk team of Russian Railways’ South Urals directorate, and in 2017 moved to the Central Traffic Management Directorate of Russian Railways in Moscow.

In 2021, Sakharov was appointed deputy director of the Railway transportation and infrastructure division management department of Russian Railways.

Photo: Russian Railways