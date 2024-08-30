SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Назначен новый руководитель Росжелдора
30.08.2024

New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed

    • Alexandr Sakharov has been appointed Head of the RF Federal Agency for Railway Transport by Resolution No 2371 of August 30, 2024, the RF Government press office report.

    Alexey Druzhinin who occupied this post previously has been relieved from the position on his request.

    Sakhrov is a graduate of the Urals State Railway University with a degree in management and economics. He started his career in the railway sector in 2001 in Kazakhstan where he was born.

    In 2011 he joined the Chelyabinsk team of Russian Railways’ South Urals directorate, and in 2017 moved to the Central Traffic Management Directorate of Russian Railways in Moscow.

    In 2021, Sakharov was appointed deputy director of the Railway transportation and infrastructure division management department of Russian Railways.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    17.05.2024
    Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    RF President Vladimir Putin has signed an order to appoint Roman Starovoit Minister of […]
    AppointmentsMinistry of transport
    0
    05.04.2024
    CEO of Sakhalin Energy Appointed
    Roman Dashkov has been appointed CEO of Sakhalin Energy, the operator of Sakhalin 2 […]
    AppointmentsSakhalin EnergySakhalin-2Top management
    0
    17.05.2024
    New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Valery Pikalyov has been Head of the RF Federal Customs Service by order signed […]
    AppointmentsFederal Customs Service
    0
    29.03.2024
    New Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed
    Andrey Tarasenko has been appointed head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and […]
    AppointmentsRF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport
    0
    26.06.2024
    Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    Aleksey Shilo has been appointed deputy minister of transport of the Russian Federation. Prior […]
    AppointmentsDeputy ministerMinistry of transport
    0
    05.08.2024
    New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    Major General Nikolay Lagirev is appointed chief of the Northwest Customs Administration of the […]
    AppointmentsСustomsNorth-Western Customs Directorate
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    30.08.2024 First AgroExpress from Volgograd to Mongolia
    28.08.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 8% in July
    27.08.2024 FESCO Starts Carrying Soybean Oil to China in Flexi Tanks
    26.08.2024 Ningbo – Nakhodka – Moscow Service Now Fortnightly
    23.08.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 21.7% in July 2024
    23.08.2024 FESCO Doubles Novorossiysk Shuttle Service Frequency
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •