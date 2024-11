Colonel Georgy Ivanov has been appointed Chief of the Vyborg Customs by Order No 3580-KS of the Federal Customs Service of November 19, 2024, the press office of the Northwest Customs Administration reported.

Ivanov started his career in customs in 2018 as an inspector with the Siberian Customs Administration. Prior to this appointment, he held the position of Deputy Chief of the Northwest Operative Customs since 2018.

Photo: Northwest Customs Administration