Россия и Бахрейн договорились о сотрудничестве в области транспорта и транзита
24.05.2024

Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit

    • On May 23 RF President Vladimir Putin met at the Kremlin with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, who arrived in Russia on an official visit, the Kremlin press office reports.

    The agenda included the current state of trade, economic, energy and humanitarian ties between Russia and Bahrain and the prospects for their expansion, as well as current international issues, including the Middle East, in view of Bahrain’s chairmanship of the Arab League.

    Following the consultations, a package of documents was signed.

    According to the RF Ministry of transport, RF Transport Minister Roman Starovoit and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of foreign affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, signed a Memorandum of understanding in the sphere of transport and transit between the RF Ministry of Transport and the Bahraini Ministry of transport and telecommunications.

    The document signed is aimed at developing the transit potential of the international North-South transport corridor and improving the efficiency of the two countries’ transport connections in bilateral and transit passenger and freight transportation.

    Photo: RF Ministry of transport


