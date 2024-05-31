Sukhodol Port Handles Million Tons of Coal

Sukhodol Sea Port, a resident of the free port of Vladivostok, has handled more than a million tons of cargo since its inauguration and is accelerating operations, the RF Ministry for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic said in a statement.

The automated equipment provides for high loading performance while the deepwater berths allow of accommodating vessels of up to 150,000 dwt.

The current capacity is more than 300,000 tons a month, according to Sergey Kropotov, MD of Sukhodol Sea Port. And it is planned to increase the monthly capacity to one million tons till the year end.

The project capacity is up to 25 million tons of coal per year. The long-term development plan includes also a container, a grain, a LNG and a mineral fertilizers terminal, bunkering and shipbuilding facilities, a fishery cluster and a logistics industrial zone.

The coal terminal currently in operation is equipped with state of the art aspiration and sprinkling systems and deploys four stacker reclaimers and two shiploading machines.

Photo: RF Ministry for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic