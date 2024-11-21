OTEKO Loads 100,000,000th Ton of Coal at Taman

OTEKO’s bulk cargo terminal in the port of Taman has 100 million tons of coal since the start of operations, the company said in a statement.

This volume is enough to provide a country like Norway, Sweden or the United Arab Emirates with energy for 18 months, OTEKO specialists calculated.

OTEKO’s bulk cargo terminal loaded its first 20,000 tons of coal on board the “Prin” bulker on March 7, 2019. Since then, the facility has served dozens of exporters from Russia and neighbouring countries. Among the importing countries the leaders are Turkey, India and China.

The bulk cargo terminal in Taman is the only Russian Black Sea terminal that can fully load Capesize bulkers up to 220,000 dwt. The terminal can load as many as four such vessels simultaneously.

Photo: courtesy of OTEKO