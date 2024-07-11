Russia and India Agree on Cooperation in Russian Far East and Arctic

Following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, the Program of Russian-Indian cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres in the Russian Far East for 2024-2029, as well as on the principles of cooperation in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation was signed.

The document was signed by Aleksey Chekunkov, Head of the RF Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, and Subramanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India, the press office of the RF Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic reports.

The main goals of the Program implementation are to increase the number of joint investment projects, search for new sectors of promising cooperation, and increase the trade turnover between the Russian Far East and the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation and the Republic of India.

The parties intend to increase exports of agricultural products, goods and food products from the Russian Far East to the Republic of India, and diversify it towards increasing supplies of deep-processed products.

Russia and India also plan to develop cooperation in other areas including pharmaceuticals, fish farming, shipbuilding, logistics, and timber processing. There are plans to strengthen cooperation in attracting labor resources for investment projects.

Photo: Kremlin press office