First Pilot Container from India to Makhachkala

The first pilot container from India has been delivered from India to Makhachkala by the North-South International Transport Corridor, the North Caucasian Customs Administration reports.

The container is laden with 20 tons of bananas. At present, bananas are imported into Russia mainly from Ecuador in Latin America via the seaports of Novorossiysk and St. Petersburg.

The test shipment via Makhachkala was aimed at assessing the multimodal transportation options by the Transcaspian transport route of the North-South International Transport Corridor for regular import of fruit and vegetables from India.

Photo: North Caucasian Customs Administration