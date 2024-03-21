President Putin Signs Decree On Establishing North-South Joint Stock Company

RF President Vladimir Putin has signed Decree No197 On North-South Joint Stock Company, dated March 19, 2024. The document is published on the Kremlin web portal.

According to the decree, the Russian Federation contributes to the authorized capital of North-South joint stock company 100 percent of ordinary shares of Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port JSC, which are in federal ownership, at the market value of those shares determined in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation on appraisal activities in the amount of 1.25 billion rubles.

The strategic investor of North-South joint stock company to be defined by the Government of the Russian Federation shall get a 51% share in the new company. The remaining 49% shall be federal property.

Photo: Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port