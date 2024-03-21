SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Об учреждении акционерного общества «Север-Юг»
21.03.2024

President Putin Signs Decree On Establishing North-South Joint Stock Company

    • RF President Vladimir Putin has signed Decree No197 On North-South Joint Stock Company, dated March 19, 2024. The document is published on the Kremlin web portal.

    According to the decree, the Russian Federation contributes to the authorized capital of North-South joint stock company 100 percent of ordinary shares of Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port JSC, which are in federal ownership, at the market value of those shares determined in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation on appraisal activities in the amount of 1.25 billion rubles.

    The strategic investor of North-South joint stock company to be defined by the Government of the Russian Federation shall get a 51% share in the new company. The remaining 49% shall be federal property.

    Photo: Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    01.03.2024
    Vladimir Putin Repeats Invitation for Foreign Logistics Operators to Use Northern Sea Route
    Northern Sea Route development deserves special attention, RF President Vladimir Putin said in his […]
    Vladimir PutinNorthern Sea Route
    0
    26.02.2024
    Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    In 2023, Russia exported over 66 mn tons of grain, worth almost $16.5 billion, […]
    Dmitry PatrushevExportgrainsVladimir Putin
    0
    25.01.2024
    First Shipment of Citrus Fruit by North-South Corridor in Two Years
    The first shipment of citrus fruit in two years has been delivered to Astrakhan […]
    International transport corridorIranCaspianNorth-South
    0
    12.03.2024
    Vladimir Putin Allows Digital Financial Assets in International Deals
    RF President Vladimir Putin has signed the Federal Bill On amending certain legislative acts […]
    AssetsBillDigitalVladimir Putin
    0
    12.02.2024
    North-South International Transport Corridor Sea Freight Up 55% YoY in 2023
    5.54 mn tons was shipped during 2023 by the North-South International Transport Corridor by […]
    Andrey BelousovInternational transport corridorNorth-South
    0
    27.02.2024
    RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    RF President Vladimir Putin has signed the Federal Bill On introducing amendments into some […]
    BillTechnical managementVladimir Putin
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    22.03.2024 Ruscon and Zabaikalsky Agroholding to Develop Agriproduct Transportation to China
    22.03.2024 FESCO Adds Feeder Connections to India – Novorossiysk Service
    21.03.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 37.8% in February
    20.03.2024 Alfa Bank to Finance Terminal Project in Russian Far East
    20.03.2024 Russia – China “Meat Shuttle” to be Launched
    20.03.2024 FESCO Invites Chinese Partner into Terminal Zabaikalsk Project
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    21.03.2024 President Putin Signs Decree On Establishing North-South Joint Stock Company
    19.03.2024 Imports to Port Special Economic Zone Subject to Declaring
    12.03.2024 Vladimir Putin Allows Digital Financial Assets in International Deals
    04.03.2024 Russia to Continue Voluntary Oil Production and Export Reduction
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •