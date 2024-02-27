RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management

RF President Vladimir Putin has signed the Federal Bill On introducing amendments into some legal acts of the Russian Federation, the press office of the Kremlin reports.

The Bill adds norms regulating technical management of vessels to the RF Code of Commercial Shipping and the RF Code of Inland Shipping.

The new norms grant ship owners a right to entrust the technical management of a vessel to a technical manager under a technical management contract.

A technical manager can be either a legal entity or an individual entrepreneur offering technical vessel management services as a core business activity.

The RF Government is entitled to define the requirements of technical managers.

Photo: Kremlin press office