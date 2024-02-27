Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Подписан закон о техническом менеджменте судов
27.02.2024

RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management

    • RF President Vladimir Putin has signed the Federal Bill On introducing amendments into some legal acts of the Russian Federation, the press office of the Kremlin reports.

    The Bill adds norms regulating technical management of vessels to the RF Code of Commercial Shipping and the RF Code of Inland Shipping.

    The new norms grant ship owners a right to entrust the technical management of a vessel to a technical manager under a technical management contract.

    A technical manager can be either a legal entity or an individual entrepreneur offering technical vessel management services as a core business activity.

    The RF Government is entitled to define the requirements of technical managers.

    Photo: Kremlin press office


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    26.02.2024
    Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    In 2023, Russia exported over 66 mn tons of grain, worth almost $16.5 billion, […]
    Dmitry PatrushevExportgrainsVladimir Putin
    0
    01.03.2024
    V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    In his Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly Vladimir Putin delivered yesterday in Moscow […]
    Vladimir PutinСustoms clearance
    0
    01.03.2024
    Vladimir Putin Repeats Invitation for Foreign Logistics Operators to Use Northern Sea Route
    Northern Sea Route development deserves special attention, RF President Vladimir Putin said in his […]
    Vladimir PutinNorthern Sea Route
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 8.3%
    28.02.2024 Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
    28.02.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.6%
    26.02.2024 TransContainer: Business as Usual Despite Sanctions
    22.02.2024 New Service for Imports from Nakhodka to Kazan
    22.02.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 1.6% in January
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    27.02.2024 RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    26.02.2024 Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    20.02.2024 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Russian Ports
    16.02.2024 Russia Sets Quotas for Canned Fish and Seafood Exports from Kaliningrad
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •