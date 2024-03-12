Information analysis agency
В международных расчетах можно использовать цифровые финансовые активы
12.03.2024

Vladimir Putin Allows Digital Financial Assets in International Deals

    • RF President Vladimir Putin has signed the Federal Bill On amending certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation, the Kremlin press office reports.

    The document provides for a possibility to use digital financial assets and utility digital rights as counter-provision under foreign trade agreements (contracts) concluded between residents and non-residents providing for the transfer of goods, performance of work, rendering of services, transfer of information and results of intellectual activity, including exclusive rights thereto.

    For that purpose, digital financial assets comprising monetary claims in foreign currency, the possibility of exercising rights on external issue securities and (or) the right to demand the transfer of external issue securities, and digital rights comprising simultaneously digital financial assets and utilitarian digital rights shall be recognized as currency valuables.

    The legal norms introduced by the Bill will help solve problems related to foreign trade settlements in the conditions of anti-Russian sanctions, the RF Ministry of Finance explains.

    Photo: Bank of Russia


  •  




