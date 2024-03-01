Information analysis agency
FESCO отправила крупнотоннажное негабаритное оборудование в Турцию
01.03.2024

FESCO Loads Heavylift Equipment for Akkuyu

    • FESCO Transport Group has organized direct shipment of heavylift equipment for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Turkey from the port of St. Petersburg, the Group said in a statement.

    The cargo consists of two superheater steam separators built by Rosatom’s machine building division. Each of the aggregates weighs 330 tons and measures 22.3 meters long with an outer diameter of 4.5 meters. The entire shipment weight is 780 tons.

    The vessel specially shartered for the purpose left ST. Petersburg with the equipment on board on February 25 and is expected to arrive at the East Terminal at the Akkuyu construction site on March 16.

    There, a FESCO team will unload the cargo and deliver it to the power plant for installation.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


