RZD Logistics and Far East and Arctic Development Corporation Agree to Cooperate on Logistics Hub Project

RZD Business Asset and Far East and Arctic Development Corporation have signed an agreement to cooperate on the investment project aimed at developing a logistics hub in Zabaikalsk, RZD Business Asset said in a statement. The document was signed at the Eastern Economic Forum held this week in Vladivostok.

RZD Business Asset has committed to investing more than 9.5 billion rubles ($105.6 million) into the project Far East and Arctic Development Corporation will assist in obtaining federal support for the project including granting RZD Business Asset the status of a resident of the Zabaikalie territory of advanced development.

RZD Business Asset started building a container terminal at the railway station of Zabaikalsk in September 2023. It has also commenced developing railway infrastructure. By the end of 2024, the company expects to start test operations at the facility.

When fully developed, the terminal will have a capacity of 250,000 TEU per annum. The overall project cost is estimated to make some 12 billion rubles ($133.3 million).

Photo: courtesy of RZD Business Asset