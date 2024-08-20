SeaNews Information&Consulting
В астраханской портовой ОЭЗ планируется построить холодильный терминал
20.08.2024

Reefer Terminal Project for Astrakhan Port

    • The Astrakhan-based Special Port Economic Zone Lotos has announced an investment project to build a reefer terminal on the territory of a zone suggested by a potential zone resident.

    The terminal is planned to be used for providing storage services for importers of vegetables and fruit delivered by the Caspian via the sea port of Astrakhan.

    The planned annual capacity of the terminal is 100 thousand tons.

    The project was presented to the Consul General of Iran in Astrakhan.

    Photo: Lotos Special Port Economic Zone


