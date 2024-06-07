Global Ports to Build Second and Third Stages of Ust-Luga Container Terminal

Global Ports, now a stevedoring holding incorporated in Delo Group, has concluded an agreement with the government of Leningrad Oblast on developing transport infrastructure in the port of Ust-Luga.

The agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum by Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexandr Drozdenko and Global Ports CEO Albert Likholyot.

In accordance with the agreement, Global Ports intends to expand the capacity of Ust-Luga Container terminal stage-wise from the current 5 million tons to 25 million tons by 2032.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports