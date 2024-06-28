Newnew Shipping Company Makes First Call at Ust-Luga

Ust-Luga Container Terminal in the Russia Gulf of Finland has served the first call of the “NewNew Star” deployed in the Russia – China service operated by Hainan Yangpu Newnew Shipping Company.

According to Global Ports, which incorporates Ust-Luga Container Terminal as well as other container terminals in Northwest Russia and the Russian Far East, more than four hundred 40’ units laden with forestry products was loaded on board at Ust-Luga.

From ULCT, the vessel will continue to Alexandria and then to China where it calls at Tianjin, Qingdao, Shanghai and Nansha (Guangzhou).

Hainan Yangpu Newnew Shipping Company launched its service between Russia and China in spring 2023 with the first call at Global Ports’ First Container Terminal in St. Petersburg on March 17, 2023.

In St. Petersburg, the terminals have draft limitations due to the depth of the fairway. ULCT located in the deepwater port of Ust-Luga, the maximum draft allowed is over 12 m, so the 3,534 TEU “NewNew Star” first called at FCT in St. Petersburg and the proceeded to Ust-Luga to take on board additional 412 containers.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports