Global Ports Acquires Equipment for PLP and ULCT

Global Ports, part of Delo Group, has acquired two new reach stackers for its Baltic terminals. One reach stacker will be deployed at Petrolesport in St. Petersburg, and the other at Ust-Luga Container Terminal in Ust-Luga, the company said in a statement.

The equipment made by China’s SANY has a lifting capacity of 45 tons and will be used for handling containers in the storage area and at the terminal rails.

The reach stackers are equipped with a built-in video control system, and a state of the art fire detection and extinguishing system.

Earlier in April Global Port acquired three reach stackers and eight terminal tractors for Petrolesport in a move to modernize its Northwest terminal equipment in the wake of the growing container traffic in the Russian Baltic, the company said.

In Q1 2024, container throughput at Global Ports’ Northwest container terminals grew 10.2-fold year-on-year and 23.7% quarter-on-quarter to make 155,000 TEU.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports