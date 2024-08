Global Ports has announced the increase of the guaranteed draft at its Ust-Luga Container Terminal from 12.1 meters to 12.6 meters.

This allows of accommodating Panamax container vessels and bulkers with a draft up to 12.6 meters, LOA up to 320 meters, and a displacement up to 65,000 tons.

The increased draft gives the terminal customers and option t/o use larger vessels and profit from the economy of scale, the Group said.

Photo: Global Ports