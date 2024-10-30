SeaNews Information&Consulting
Терминал «Моби Дик» в Кронштадте расширяет парк техники
30.10.2024

Global Ports Buys Equipment for Moby Dick Terminal

    • Global Ports, a stevedoring holding incorporated in Depo Group, said it is modernizing the equipment fleet of its Moby Dik terminal in Kronshtadt, St. Petersburg.

    This autumn, new terminal trucks and a loader were delivered to the terminal. Two more similar units are to be delivered by the end of the year.

    The equipment fleet expansion is driven by the growing container traffic in the Baltic basin. Global Ports’ Northwest container terminals handled 482,000 TEU during January-September 2024, up three-fold year-on-year. Moby Dik grew 2.5-fold handling 31,300 TEU.

    Photo: courtesy of Global Ports


