Глобал Портс увеличил контейнерооборот на 14%
25.10.2024

Global Ports Posts 33% Container Throughput Growth in January-September 2024

    • Global Ports has announced its operational results for Q3 and 9 months of 2024.

    The consolidated container throughput of the Group’s marine terminals increased by 14.7% year-on-year and to 286 thousand TEU in Q3 2024.

    During January-September, 653 thousand TEU was handled, up 32.7% year-on-year.

    The Baltic terminals of the Group handled 482 thousand TEU during the 9 months of 2024, up 2.9-fold year-on-year, with both export and import increasing.

    The terminal in the Russian Far East increased container throughput in Q3 by 20% quarter-on-quarter.

    Non-containerized cargo traffic via Global Ports’ terminals made 5 mn tons during January-September 2024 growing 5.1% year-on-year.

    Photo: Global Ports


