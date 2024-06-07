SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Global Ports сократил контейнерооборот в первом квартале 2022 на 2%
07.06.2024

Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 12.5% in April 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    04.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2024 Down 60.8%
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in March 2024 declined by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    21.03.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 12, 2023
    On week 12, the trend in the Azov and Black Sea region has changed […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    04.04.2024
    New Car Sales in Russia Up More Than 62% YoY in Q1 2024
    During the first quarter of 2024, the sales of new cars and light commercial […]
    2024AEBAutomotiveCar sales
    0
    15.02.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 7, 2023
    On week 7, there is a downward trend in the Azov and Black Sea […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    19.02.2024
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 2.2-fold in January 2024
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in January 2024 surged 2.2-fold […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    16.05.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 20, 2023
    On week 20 freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain at […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgr
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    07.06.2024 RZD Business Asset to Build Container Terminal at Grodekovo 2 Station
    07.06.2024 Global Ports to Build Second and Third Stages of Ust-Luga Container Terminal
    07.06.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 12.5% in April 2024
    06.06.2024 Ruscon Launches Regular Russia-China Rail Service
    06.06.2024 FESCO and Sveza Agree to Develop Export Container Transportation of Timber Products
    05.06.2024 New Railway Container Yard in Operation in Abakan
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •