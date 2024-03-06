Information analysis agency
Грузооборот российского транспорта, январь 2024: перевозки снизились на 0,5%
06.03.2024

Russian Transport Sector Freight in January 2024

    • During January 2024, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport system made 647.2 mn tons, down 0.5% year-on-year and down 2.1% month-on-month.

    According to the RF Statistics Agency, the largest volume was carried by road, down 0.4% year-on-year and down 2.3% month-on-month to 443 mn tons.

    Rail freight declined slightly by 4.4% year-on-year and by 5.9% month-on-month to 9.49 mn tons.

    Pipeline traffic was up 3% year-on-year and up 2.4% month-on-month to 105.3 mn tons.

    Sea freight declined by 18.1% year-on-year and increased marginally by 0.7% month-on-month to 2.24 mn tons.

    Inland shipping volume increased by 2.1% year-on-year and by 2.5% month-on-month to 1.69 mn tons.

    Air transport carried 31 thousand tons, down 3.1% year-on-year and down 36.7% month-on-month.

    Photo: Delo Group


  •  




