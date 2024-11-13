Global Ports Adds Storage Option for Fertilizers at Ust-Luga

Ust-Luga Container Terminal in the deepwater port of Ust-Luga, part pf Global Ports, has offered an option to store hazardous cargo at the terminal since November. Now, the terminal is authorized not only to load chemicals on board vessels, but also to store them.

To obtain the necessary permits, Ust-Luga Container Terminal allocated and equipped storage facilities, installed additional safety and technology systems, and trained the personnel.

The new storage facility has a capacity of 100 thousand tons.

Ust-Luga Container Terminal started to handle mineral fertilizers in April 2024. This summer, the permitted draft at the terminal berths was increased up to 12.6 m allowing of handling Panamax vessels.

The terminal infrastructure allows of handling block rains up to 71 railcar long and of loading on board a ship up to 10 thousand tons of cargo a day if the weather permits.

Fertilizers are delivered to Ust-Luga in specialized containers, from which they are reloaded into ship holds. To handle bulk cargo in specialized containers three inclined spreaders were installed on STS cranes. Three more spreaders are to be delivered in early 2025.

Other Global Ports’ terminals, First Container Terminal and Petrolesport in the Big Port of St. Petersburg, also handle fertilizers.

During the ten months of 2024, the Group’s terminals handled 3.1 mn tons of this commodity, up 39% year-on-year.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports