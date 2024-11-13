SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
УЛКТ расширяет мощности по перевалке удобрений
13.11.2024

Global Ports Adds Storage Option for Fertilizers at Ust-Luga

    • Ust-Luga Container Terminal in the deepwater port of Ust-Luga, part pf Global Ports, has offered an option to store hazardous cargo at the terminal since November. Now, the terminal is authorized not only to load chemicals on board vessels, but also to store them.

    To obtain the necessary permits, Ust-Luga Container Terminal allocated and equipped storage facilities, installed additional safety and technology systems, and trained the personnel.

    The new storage facility has a capacity of 100 thousand tons.

    Ust-Luga Container Terminal started to handle mineral fertilizers in April 2024. This summer, the permitted draft at the terminal berths was increased up to 12.6 m allowing of handling Panamax vessels.

    The terminal infrastructure allows of handling block rains up to 71 railcar long and of loading on board a ship up to 10 thousand tons of cargo a day if the weather permits.

    Fertilizers are delivered to Ust-Luga in specialized containers, from which they are reloaded into ship holds. To handle bulk cargo in specialized containers three inclined spreaders were installed on STS cranes. Three more spreaders are to be delivered in early 2025.

    Other Global Ports’ terminals, First Container Terminal and Petrolesport in the Big Port of St. Petersburg, also handle fertilizers.

    During the ten months of 2024, the Group’s terminals handled 3.1 mn tons of this commodity, up 39% year-on-year.

    Photo: courtesy of Global Ports


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    22.01.2024
    New Russian Far East – Penza Container Service
    TransContainer and Global Ports, both parts of Delo Group, have launched a new container […]
    Block trainGlobal PortsTransContainerVSC
    0
    08.02.2024
    Global Ports Adds Reach Stackers at Mobi Dik and Yanino
    Global Ports, part of Delo Group, has acquired two new reach stackers for its […]
    Global PortsMoby DikReach stackerYanino
    0
    11.06.2024
    Russia Exported 100,000,000 Tons of Food Products and 40,000,000 Tons of Fertilizers in 2023
    Russia is one of the 20 world’s largest agricultural products exporters, and is the […]
    Agri productsExportFertilizersMikhail Mishustin
    0
    24.10.2024
    Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the export quotas for mineral fertilizers.
    ExportFertilizersGovernmentQuota
    0
    15.10.2024
    Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic in January-September 2024
    Russian Railways have reported a 16.6% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by […]
    2024ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    22.03.2024
    Uralchem’s Humanitarian Shipment Delivered to Zimbabwe
    A relief shipment of 23,000 tons of fertilisers donated by Uralchem Group has been […]
    AfricaFertilizersHumanitarianUralchem
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    12.11.2024 Ruscon Modernizes Power Supply Network at Novorossiysk Terminal
    08.11.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2024
    05.11.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 8.2% in September
    02.11.2024 First Block Train from One Belt, One Road Terminal in Russia
    01.11.2024 LCL Service from Israel to Russia Launched
    30.10.2024 Global Ports Buys Equipment for Moby Dik Terminal
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.11.2024 Zabaikalsk Road Border Crossing Capacity to Increase 5.5-Fold
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •