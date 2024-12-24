SeaNews Information&Consulting
Экспортные перевозки удобрений по жд, 11 месяцев 2024
24.12.2024

Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic in January-November 2024

    • Russian Railways have reported a 17.5% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-November 2024. 32.8 mn tons of export designated fertilizers was carried by rail during the period under report.

    Most of the export fertilizers was carried to sea ports. Thus, 24 mn tons, up 25.4% year-on-year, was carried to the Russian Northwest ports, 3.7 mn tons, up 8.9%, to the Southern ports, and 145.6 thousand tons, up 1.8-fold, to the Russian Far East ports.

    The overall fertilizers traffic by rail during January-November 2024 amounted to 61.7 mn tons, 6.2% above the figure for the first eleven months of 2023.

    The largest amounts of fertilizers were loaded from Perm Kray (16.7 mn tons, up 21% year-on-year), Murmansk region (13.6 mn tons, up 4.5%) and Novgorod region (4.8 mn tons, up 7.7%).

    Photo: Russian Railways


