Uralchem’s Humanitarian Shipment Delivered to Zimbabwe

A relief shipment of 23,000 tons of fertilisers donated by Uralchem Group has been delivered to Zimbabwe, the Group said ina statement.

The transport of the consignment comprising of potash and NPKS fertiliser was facilitated by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which chartered a vessel to send the vital fertilisers from Europe to the port of Beira in Mozambique. From there the consignment was delivered to Zimbabwe by land.

The donation is the latest of Uralchem Group’s five humanitarian shipments sent to African nations to support productive and sustainable farming and to alleviate the effects of an unprecedented global food crisis.

Since late 2022, the Group has contributed over 134,000 tonnes of fertilisers to the African continent, free of charge. The transport of more than 111,000 tonnes of these vital fertilisers from the European Union to Malawi, Kenya, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe has been facilitated by WFP.

Uralchem Group, in turn, has covered the sea freight and other delivery costs in agreement with recipient countries.

Uralchem Group has committed to donating approximately 300,000 tons of mineral fertilisers to developing nations that face the risk of famine. The initiative also supports efforts to meet UN Sustainable Development Goal #2 — “End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture”.

‘Fertilisers serve as a cornerstone of food security, as they are essential for maintaining stable food production. As a major supplier of mineral fertilisers to global markets, and driven by our unwavering mission to eradicate hunger, we recognise our critical role in safeguarding food security in regions affected by shortages. We are pleased to see our humanitarian shipment reach Zimbabwe, where local farmers will soon be able to utilise our fertilisers and grow bountiful harvests,’ Dmitry Konyaev, CEO of Uralchem JSC, commented.

