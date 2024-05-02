SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
02.05.2024

Russian Government Extends Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Export

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has decided to extend the export quotas for mineral fertilizers for a period since June 1 till November 30, 2024. An order to this effect was signed on April 27, 2024.

    The decision is aimed at maintaining sufficient supply of mineral fertilizers to the domestic market.

    The total export quota will make over 19.7 million tons including more than 12.4 million tons of nitric fertilizers and some 7.3 million tons of complex fertilizers.

    The quota will be distributed between exporters by the RF Ministry of industry and trade.

    The quota does not apply to shipments to Abkhazia and South Ossetia.


