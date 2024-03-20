SeaNews Information&Consulting
Russia – China “Meat Shuttle” to be Launched

    • Following the success of their “Fish Shuttle” launched last year, FESCO Transport Group and Russian Export Center have announced the launch of a new project branded Meat Shuttle.

    An agreement on the subject was signed by FESCO Board Chairman Andrey Severilov and Russian Export Center CEO Veronika Nikishina at TransRussia 2024 international transport and logistics exhibition in Moscow.

    The service will be operated by Dalretrans, a FESCO subsidiary specializing on reefer logistics.

    The Meat Shuttle will offer Russian meat producers an opportunity to export their products to China and Southeast Asia countries.

    The service will utilize FESCO-operated intermodal and shipping routes via the ports of Vladivostok and St. Petersburg as well as via land border crossing points.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


