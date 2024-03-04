Information analysis agency
Российско-казахско-китайский меморандум
04.03.2024

Chinese-Kazakh-Russian Memorandum

    • Kazakhstan Railways Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, China’s Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., LTD (PRC) and Russia’s Slavtrans-Service Joint Stock Company have entered into a tripartite memorandum of cooperation, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy has announced.

    The parties are considering the possibility of joint investment in the creation of a new transport and warehouse base in the Selyatino transport and logistics center (Russian Federation) to further promote and deepen Chinese-Kazakh-Russian import-export economic and trade cooperation.

    The parties will also jointly develop linear transportation Xi’an-Alashankou/Khorgos-Selyatino to strengthen the international logistics corridor.

    The parties are confident that the new memorandum will be a significant step in providing high-quality logistics solutions, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy said.

    Photo: Kazakhstan Temir Zholy


