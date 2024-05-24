SeaNews Information&Consulting
Самый большой на Дальнем Востоке «сухой» порт построят к концу 2027 года
24.05.2024

Largest Dry Port in Russian Far East to Be Built by End of 2027

    • FinInvest, part of a transport and logistics holding company specializing on international multimodal container transportation, intends to complete the construction of the largest dry port in the Russian Far East by the end of 2027.

    According to the RF Ministry for the development of the Russian Far East and the Arctic, the project is worth more than 13.5 billion rubles ($147.3 million).

    The dry port will be located in the Mikhailovsky advanced development territory and will comprise railway, terminal, warehousing and customs infrastructure.

    The project capacity of the dry port is 1 million TEU per annum. The dry port will handle imports from Southeast Asia, mostly China.

    The facilities will be used to store containerized cargo arriving by rail and road from the ports of Primorsky region and load it onto block trains runnning to Siberia, the Urals and European Russia.

    Photo: RF Ministry for the development of the Russian Far East and the Arctic


