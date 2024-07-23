SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Количество мест в системе электронной очереди в МАПП Забайкальск будет увеличено
23.07.2024

More Slots in Electronic Queuing System at Zabaikalsk

    • Due to the growing freight traffic via the Zabaikalsk border crossing checkpoint at the Russia-China border, the number of slots in the electronic system for booking date and time of arriving at the checkpoint will be temporarily increased.

    According to Rodgranstroy, the federal agency responsible for border crossing checkpoints, at present, there are 288 slots per day (12 slots per hour) available in the electronic queuing system at Zabaikalsk.

    Starting July 25, the number of slots will be increased stage by stage in a test mode.

    From July 25 till July 31, 312 slots per day (13 slots per hour) will be available or booking.

    From August 1 till August 7 the system will offer 33j6 slots per days (14 slots per hour), and from August 8 360 slots per day (15 slots per hour).

    Rosgranstroy in cooperation with the federal controlling bodies will be monitoring the workload on the checkpoint in order to adjust the number of slots in the queuing system in accordance with the situation.

    Photo: Rosgranstroy


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    04.07.2024
    Road Boarder Crossing Checkpoints on Russia-Kazakhstan Border to Be Modernized
    Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed on a plan to modernize 10 priority road border […]
    Border crossingKazakhstanModernization
    0
    28.06.2024
    New Terminal Project on Russia-China Border Approved
    The Main Department of State Expertise has approved the design estimates for the project […]
    ChinaInvestment projectTerminalZabaikalsk
    0
    27.02.2024
    Russia’ Rail Export via Far East Border Crossings Up 1.5-Fold in January 2024
    Freight traffic between China and Russia via railway border crossing points in the Far […]
    Border crossingChinaExport
    0
    27.05.2024
    Freight Flow via Russian Far East Rail Border Crossings Up 35% in January-April 2024
    During January-April 2024, railway freight traffic via the land border crossings in the Russian […]
    2024Border crossingExportRussian Far East
    0
    16.07.2024
    87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    By 2030, the modernization of all the 87 priority border crossing checkpoints is to […]
    Border crossingInfrastructure projectModernizationCustoms Checkpoint
    0
    20.03.2024
    Alfa Bank to Finance Terminal Project in Russian Far East
    RZD Business Asset and Alfa Bank have concluded an agreement on cooperation. The document […]
    Investment projectRZD Business AssetZabaikalsk
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    22.07.2024 Ceramic Tiles from India to Kazakhstan by North-South Corridor
    16.07.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2024 Down 63.1%
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2024 Up 17.1%
    09.07.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2024
    08.07.2024 First Arctic Express No1 Starts from Moscow to China
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    23.07.2024 Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control
    08.07.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Export Extended
    02.07.2024 RF Government Extends Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •