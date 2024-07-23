More Slots in Electronic Queuing System at Zabaikalsk

Due to the growing freight traffic via the Zabaikalsk border crossing checkpoint at the Russia-China border, the number of slots in the electronic system for booking date and time of arriving at the checkpoint will be temporarily increased.

According to Rodgranstroy, the federal agency responsible for border crossing checkpoints, at present, there are 288 slots per day (12 slots per hour) available in the electronic queuing system at Zabaikalsk.

Starting July 25, the number of slots will be increased stage by stage in a test mode.

From July 25 till July 31, 312 slots per day (13 slots per hour) will be available or booking.

From August 1 till August 7 the system will offer 33j6 slots per days (14 slots per hour), and from August 8 360 slots per day (15 slots per hour).

Rosgranstroy in cooperation with the federal controlling bodies will be monitoring the workload on the checkpoint in order to adjust the number of slots in the queuing system in accordance with the situation.

Photo: Rosgranstroy