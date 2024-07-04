SeaNews Information&Consulting
ЗТКТ внедрил систему тайм-слотирования
04.07.2024

ZTKT Grain Terminal Implements Time Slotting System

    • Demetra Holding has announced the implementation of a time slotting system for drivers delivering cargo to its ZTKT grain terminal in Taman port.

    The system developed by Smartseeds, part of Demetra Holding, was first introduced at ZTKT in July 2023 and now is fully integrated and optimized.

    More than 130,000 visits to the terminal was made using the service during this period, with more than 4 million tons of grain exported.

    Due to the improved operations and processes, the time of a truck visit to the terminal has reduced by 30%. For ZTKT, it is vitally important as the terminal receives grain solely from the road, the railway connection to the terminal is to be put into operation by 2027 only.

    ZTKT is the second deep sea terminal of the holding to have implemented Smartseeds time slotting system. The first to implement the service was Novorossiysk Grain Terminal NZT in November 2021.

    The two terminals are among Russia’s largest grain terminals in the Black Sea, with NZT handling annually some 6.5 million tons of export designated grains and seeds, and ZTKT some 5.5 million tons.

    Photo: courtesy of Demetra Holding


