Multimodal Hub for Russian Grain Exports in Iran

Russia’s NOVO Development Center and Iran’s IranianEurasia Trading and Logistics have signed an agreement on establishing a joint venture and building a Grain+ hub in Iran.

The grain hub is to be developed on the territory of the Sarakhs Special Economic Zone, one of the key foreign trade centers in Northeast Iran and a gate to Central Asia and Middle East countries.

The hub will be used to store grain and cereals delivered from Russia and other friendly countries by 1520 mm gauge rail and load it onto road and rail transport for delivery to the Iranian market as well as to the neighbouring countries d=such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan and the Gulf countries. It will also handle back load in special purpose containers designated for Russia and CIS countries.

According to NOVO Development Center, the planned capacity of the hub is more than 5 mn tons of grain and 400,000 containers.

