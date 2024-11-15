SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Мультимодальный хаб для экспорта российского зерна
15.11.2024

Multimodal Hub for Russian Grain Exports in Iran

    • Russia’s NOVO Development Center and Iran’s IranianEurasia Trading and Logistics have signed an agreement on establishing a joint venture and building a Grain+ hub in Iran.

    The grain hub is to be developed on the territory of the Sarakhs Special Economic Zone, one of the key foreign trade centers in Northeast Iran and a gate to Central Asia and Middle East countries.

    The hub will be used to store grain and cereals delivered from Russia and other friendly countries by 1520 mm gauge rail and load it onto road and rail transport for delivery to the Iranian market as well as to the neighbouring countries d=such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan and the Gulf countries. It will also handle back load in special purpose containers designated for Russia and CIS countries.

    According to NOVO Development Center, the planned capacity of the hub is more than 5 mn tons of grain and 400,000 containers.

    Photo: courtesy of NOVO Development Center


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    25.01.2024
    First Shipment of Citrus Fruit by North-South Corridor in Two Years
    The first shipment of citrus fruit in two years has been delivered to Astrakhan […]
    International transport corridorIranCaspianNorth-South
    0
    14.03.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 11, 2023
    On week 11, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region for the […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    09.08.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 32, 2023
    On week 32, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain at […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    11.01.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 2, 2023
    On week 2, 2024, freight rates in Azov and Black Sea region remain much […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    04.06.2024
    Grain Exports via Russian Black Sea Ports Up 26% YoY in May 2024
    In January-May 2024, Russia’s deep water ports in the Black Sea handled more than […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportgrainsBlack Sea
    0
    10.06.2024
    Vysotsk Loads First Grain Shipment for Brazil
    At the start of June, the port of Vysotsk in the Russian Baltic loaded […]
    BrazilExportgrainsVyssotsk
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    15.11.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2024 up 55%
    12.11.2024 Ruscon Modernizes Power Supply Network at Novorossiysk Terminal
    08.11.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2024
    05.11.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 8.2% in September
    02.11.2024 First Block Train from One Belt, One Road Terminal in Russia
    01.11.2024 LCL Service from Israel to Russia Launched
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.11.2024 Zabaikalsk Road Border Crossing Capacity to Increase 5.5-Fold
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •