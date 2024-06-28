SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Фрахтовый рынок Азовского и Каспийского морей. Неделя 26, 2024
28.06.2024

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 26, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    13.02.2024
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 8.7% YoY in January 2024
    Month-on-month growth is 19.2%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container trafficRussian Railways
    0
    10.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 36.7%-fold in April 2024
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in April 2024 surged by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    08.04.2024
    Russian Transport System Carries 1.3 Billion Tons in January-February 2024
    During January-February 2024, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Transport sectorCargo
    0
    29.03.2024
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2024: Oil Products Up
    The sea ports in the Russian Arctic handled 7.1 mn tons of cargo in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    17.06.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 14.3% YoY in April 2024
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    22.03.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Up 18.1% YoY in February 2024
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.06.2024 New Terminal Project on Russia-China Border Approved
    28.06.2024 Newnew Shipping Company Makes First Call at Ust-Luga
    27.06.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.7% in May 2024
    25.06.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in April 2024 Down 29.4%
    21.06.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2024 Up 18.6%
    20.06.2024 FESCO Upgrades St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    26.06.2024 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •