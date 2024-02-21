Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Строительство Мурманского транспортного узла должно быть завершено в декабре 2024 года
21.02.2024

Murmansk Transport Hub Development to Be Completed in December 2024

    • The entire of the Murmansk transport hub development is to be completed in December 2024, First Vice Premier Andrey Belousov said in a meeting on the subject.

    The railway line from the station of Vykhodnoy to the sea port of Lavna in Murmansk region was opened for trains last year as the first train ran to the port on December 15, 2023. 

    The sea port of Lavna is strategic, and today it is gaining importance, Belousov emphasized.

    The meeting was attended by Murmansk Oblast Governor Andrey Chibis, officials of the Ministry of transport and the Ministry of finance, representatives of Russian Railways, State Transport Leasing Company, and Main Department of State Expertise.

    Photo: Murmansk Oblast government


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    09.01.2024
    New Port to be Built on Sakhalin Island
    A new deep-water port with an annual capacity up to 14 mn tons is […]
    Infrastructure projectInvestment projectПортSakhalin
    0
    24.01.2024
    Murmansk Port Loads LNG Tank Structures for Sabetta
    Murmansk Commercial Sea Port has completed loading three shipments of dome structures elements for […]
    HeavyliftMurmanskSabettaLNG
    0
    12.02.2024
    North-South International Transport Corridor Sea Freight Up 55% YoY in 2023
    5.54 mn tons was shipped during 2023 by the North-South International Transport Corridor by […]
    Andrey BelousovInternational transport corridorNorth-South
    0
    12.01.2024
    Murmansk Handles First Capesize in 2024
    The Liberia-flagged “Cape Trader” has called Murmansk Commercial Sea Port becoming the first Capesize […]
    BulkerCapesizeMurmanskMurmansk Commercial Sea Port
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 8.3%
    28.02.2024 Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
    28.02.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.6%
    26.02.2024 TransContainer: Business as Usual Despite Sanctions
    22.02.2024 New Service for Imports from Nakhodka to Kazan
    22.02.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 1.6% in January
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    27.02.2024 RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    26.02.2024 Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    20.02.2024 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Russian Ports
    16.02.2024 Russia Sets Quotas for Canned Fish and Seafood Exports from Kaliningrad
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •