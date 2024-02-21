Murmansk Transport Hub Development to Be Completed in December 2024

The entire of the Murmansk transport hub development is to be completed in December 2024, First Vice Premier Andrey Belousov said in a meeting on the subject.

The railway line from the station of Vykhodnoy to the sea port of Lavna in Murmansk region was opened for trains last year as the first train ran to the port on December 15, 2023.

The sea port of Lavna is strategic, and today it is gaining importance, Belousov emphasized.

The meeting was attended by Murmansk Oblast Governor Andrey Chibis, officials of the Ministry of transport and the Ministry of finance, representatives of Russian Railways, State Transport Leasing Company, and Main Department of State Expertise.

Photo: Murmansk Oblast government