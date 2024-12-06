SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Фрахтовый рынок Азовского и Каспийского моря. Неделя 49, 2024
06.12.2024

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 49, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    25.03.2024
    Russia – EU Trade Down 52% YoY in January 2024
    During January 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European […]
    2024European UnionRussian FederationTrade turnover
    0
    18.06.2024
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 7.7% YoY in May 2024
    Russian Railways have reported a 9.1% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-May […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Russian RailwaysContainers
    0
    22.07.2024
    Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic Up 16.8% YoY in H1 2024
    Russian Railways have reported a 16.8% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by […]
    2024ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    12.08.2024
    Russian Railways Post 8.8% YoY Container Growth for January-July 2024
    Russian Railways have reported an 8.8% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-July […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    25.10.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 43, 2023
    On week 43, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain at the level of $32 per ton for a shipment of 3,000 tons of deadweight cargo from Azov to Marmara Sea ports.
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    15.07.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 28, 2023
    On week 28, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain on […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    06.12.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 0.9% in October
    03.12.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports in October 2024
    02.12.2024 First Pilot Container from India to Makhachkala
    29.11.2024 First Block Train from Baku to Xian
    27.11.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 12.7% in October 2024
    25.11.2024 Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Terminal in Hungary
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    05.12.2024 Customs Duties to Be Indexed
    04.12.2024 RF Federal Customs Service Acting IT Department Head Appointed
    03.12.2024 Russia Extends Temporary Ban on Petrol Export
    02.12.2024 Chief of Far Eastern Customs Administration Appointed
    28.11.2024 All Imported Alcohol Beverages to Be Marked in Russia
    27.11.2024 Russia Bans Export of Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •