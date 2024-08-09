SeaNews Information&Consulting
Увеличение длины железнодорожного фронта на ПКТ
09.08.2024

Terminal Rail Extension at FCT

    • First Container Terminal in St. Petersburg, part of Global Ports, has extended its terminal railway by 20% from 2,661 to 3,179 meters, Global Ports said in a statement.

    The total operable railway length at the terminal now makes 2,865 meters, which allows of handling 71 railcar on a single branch. Previously, the terminal railway could accommodate no more than a 57 railcar train.

    The four railway lines available at FCT have a capacity of 273,000 TEU per annum after the modernization.

    Photo: Global Ports


  •  




