New Railway Container Yard in Operation in Abakan

Russian Railways have put into operation a specialized container yard on the territory of the transport and logistics center at the station of Abakan, Khakassia, the company said in its social media account.

The new facility offers a full range of transport and logistics services provided by Russian Railways. The territory covering 5,500 square meters allows of storing 600 containers.

At present, the first stage of the modernization project of the Abakan transport and logistics center has been completed. It included repairing the hangar warehouse with rails and equipping state of the art customer zones for shippers.

At the second stage, two railway lines are to be expanded by 200 meters so the loading line length will be increased by 38 railcars.

As a result of the project, the capacity of the Russian Railways’ largest container terminal in Khakassia will grow 1.5-fold to make 1,020 containers by the end of 2024.

Photo: Russian Railways