SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
РЖД открыли новую контейнерную площадку в Хакасии
05.06.2024

New Railway Container Yard in Operation in Abakan

    • Russian Railways have put into operation a specialized container yard on the territory of the transport and logistics center at the station of Abakan, Khakassia, the company said in its social media account.

    The new facility offers a full range of transport and logistics services provided by Russian Railways. The territory covering 5,500 square meters allows of storing 600 containers.

    At present, the first stage of the modernization project of the Abakan transport and logistics center has been completed. It included repairing the hangar warehouse with rails and equipping state of the art customer zones for shippers.

    At the second stage, two railway lines are to be expanded by 200 meters so the loading line length will be increased by 38 railcars.

    As a result of the project, the capacity of the Russian Railways’ largest container terminal in Khakassia will grow 1.5-fold to make 1,020 containers by the end of 2024.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    23.05.2024
    2 Billion for Onega Shipyard Modernization
    The federal budget will invest 2 billion rubles ($21.8 million) into the modernization of […]
    ModernizationOnega ShipyardShipbuildingSubsidies
    0
    16.01.2024
    Russian Railways’ Export Freight Traffic via Sea Ports in 2023
    According to Russian Railways, the loading of cargo designated for export via Russian sea […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023ExportPortsRussian Railways
    0
    07.03.2024
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic up 11% in January-February
    Russian Railways have reported an 11.1% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-February […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Russian RailwaysContainers
    0
    22.05.2024
    TransContainer’s Novosibirsk Terminal Modernization Project to Get Budget Support
    The commission on investment projects in Novosibirsk region has decided to support the project […]
    ModernizationNovosibirskReconstructionTerminal
    0
    12.01.2024
    Russian Railways Post Lower Freight Traffic in 2023
    During the year of 2023, Russian Railways loaded 1,232.3 mn tons of cargo, 0.2% […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023FREIGHTRussian Railways
    0
    28.02.2024
    Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has increased the speed of handling block trains at the Universal […]
    Block trainFESCO ModernizationVladivostok Commercial Sea Port
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    06.06.2024 Ruscon Launches Regular Russia-China Rail Service
    06.06.2024 FESCO and Sveza Agree to Develop Export Container Transportation of Timber Products
    05.06.2024 New Railway Container Yard in Operation in Abakan
    04.06.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2024 Down 60.8%
    31.05.2024 Ruscon Launches LCL Service from India
    29.05.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in March 2024 Down 3.3%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •