First Block Train from Arkhangelsk Under Arctic Express No 1 Project

Russian Railways has announced the departure of the first train carrying containers delivered from China to Arkhangelsk by the Northern Sea Route in the framework of Arctic Express No 1 project.

The first train carrying 78 containers laden with car parts from the railway station of Solombalka in Arkhangelsk to the Tula region.

Arctic Express No 1 links Shanghai and Ningbo in China by the Northern Sea Route with Arkhangelsk in Russia. In August-September, five voyages in the framework of Arctic Express No 1 are planned.

The Arctic Express No 1 project is developed by Russian Railways, the government of the Arkhangelsk region and China’s New New Shipping Line (Torgmoll).

Photo: Russian Railways