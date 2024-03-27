Russian Railways Carry More Than 550 Million Tons of International Freight in 2023

During 2023, Russian Railways transported 551 mn tons of export, import and transit cargo, Sergey Pavlov, First Deputy CEO of the company, reported speaking at the plenary session during TransRussia 2024 transport and logistics exhibition in Moscow.

Despite the sanctions and payment disruptions, railway transportation was never stooped or suspended providing reliable service for shippers, Pavlov stressed.

60% of Russian Railways’ last year’s liftings is containerized cargo amounting to 7.4 mn tons, up 14% year-on-year. According to Pavlov, the first two months of 2024 demonstrate an upward trend in international container transportation as well.

81% of the international railway freight is carried to or from or between friendly countries. The main trade partner is China, cargo turnover with this country reached 161 mn tons in 2023, up 36% year-on-year.

Export to the CIS countries, the United Arab Emirates and India is growing 2-3-fold, Pavlov added.

