New Services to Russian Far East from China

China’s STF Shipping has launched three container services linking ports in China with South Korea and the Russiasn Far East.

The services’ rotation is as follows:

STF-1: Dalian – Tianjin – Vostochny

STF-2: Dalian – Rizhao – Ningbo – Vostochny

STF-3: Dalian – Yantian – Nansha – Xiamen – Shanghai – Vostochny.

STF operates six ships of 1,100 TEU to 2,200 TEU capacity. The company also has plans to add Southeast Asia to its coverage soon, Splash24/7 reports.

Photo: STF Shipping