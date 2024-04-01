Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Cluster to be Established in Primorsky Region

An industrial cluster in the segment of shipbuilding and shiprepair is to be established in Primorsky Kray, the regional government press office has informed.

The region has shipbuilding and shiprepair facilities and competence as well as an educational and research base, and there is a demand for building, maintaining and repairing vessels and manufacturing equipment and components.

According to Sergey Kalitin, minister of industry and trade of Primorsky Kray, the shipbuilding and shiprepair cluster is to be established in the region as early as this year.

The key facilities to form the cluster will be Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex and Korablestroenie i Kompozity.

Photo: Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex