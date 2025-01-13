Export Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Set

The Government of the Russian Federation has defined the amount of tariff quotas for the export of ferrous scrap and waste outside the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025, the government press service reported. A decree to this effect was signed at the end of December 2024.

The quota is valid from January 1 till December 31, 2025, and will amount to 1.5 million tons. For ferrous scrap and waste exported within the quota amount, the duty will be 5%, but no less than 15 euro per ton, for exports in excess of the quota the duty is 5%, but no less than 290 euro per ton.

It is expected that the decision will help provide domestic metallurgical enterprises with strategic raw materials.

Photo: metiko96.ru