Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic in January 2025

Russian Railways have reported a 1.4-fold year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January 2025. 3.7 mn tons of export designated fertilizers was carried by rail during the period under report.

Most of the export fertilizers was carried to sea ports. Thus, 2.7 mn tons, up 1.45-fold year-on-year, was carried to the Russian Northwest ports, 371.5 thousand tons, up 1.3-fold, to the Southern ports, and 13.2 thousand tons, up 2.2-fold, to the Russian Far East ports.

The overall fertilizers traffic by rail during January 2025 amounted to 6.2 mn tons, 10.7% above the figure for the first month of 2024.

The largest amounts of fertilizers were loaded from Perm Kray (1.6 mn tons, up 7.9% year-on-year), Murmansk region (1.3 mn tons, up 6%) and Vologda region (542.8 thousand tons, up 1.4-fold).

Photo: Russian Railways