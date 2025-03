Railway Loading of Metallurgic Materials Up in January 2025

In January, the loading of cargo for the metallurgic industry increased, Russian Railways have reported. Iron ore loading was up 3.9% year-on-year to 8.8 mn tons and metal scrap up 17.4% to 0.5 mn tons.

Most of the ore (7.5 mn tons, up 0.2%) was designated for Russian metallurgic plants. Ore export made 1.3 mn tons, up 31.2%.

The largest ore exporting regions in January 2025 were Belgorod Oblast, Karelia Republic, and Kursk Oblast.

Photo: Russian Railways