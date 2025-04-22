SeaNews Information&Consulting
Экспорт рапсового масла из Сибири растет
22.04.2025

Rapeseed Oil Export from Siberia Growing

    • Rapeseed oil export from Siberia demonstrated a significant growth in the first quarter of 2025, the regional branch of the Federal Grain Assessment Center said in a statement.

    By the end of March, Siberian producers exported 52,000 tons of rapeseeds oil, up 2.5-fold year-on-year. Altay Kray demonstrated the highest growth with its rapeseed oil export quadrupling to 32,700 tons. Rapeseed export from Novosibirsk Oblast surged 3.8-fold to 8,400 tons and that from Tomsk Oblast was up 43% to 4,300 tons.

    China remains the key export market for Siberian producers, with 51,400 tons shipped to that country since the year start. Importantly, 200 tons was exported for the first time from Novosibirsk Oblast to North Korea. Also, smaller shipments were designated for Belarus and Kazakhstan.

    Photo: Federal Grain Assessment Center


