Погрузка на жд металлургических грузов, 2 месяца 2025
25.03.2025

Railway Loading of Metallurgic Materials in January-February 2025

    • In January-February 2025, the loading of cargo for the metallurgic industry increased, Russian Railways have reported. The aggregate railway traffic of such commodities was up 9.6% year-on-year to 2.5 mn tons.

    Iron ore loading was up 9% year-on-year to 2.3 mn tons and metal scrap up 5.6% to 155.7 thousand tons.

    Eastwards, 1.3 mn tons of export designated ore and scrap, up 12.4% year-on-year, was carried by rail.

    Westward export ore and scrap traffic was up 8% to 656 thousand tons, and southward traffic up 5.6% to 573.2 thousand tons.

    The largest volumes of ore and scrap in January-February 2025 were loaded onto rail in Belgorod Oblast, Zabaikalsk Kray, and Jewish Autonomous Oblast.

    Photo: Russian Railways

     


