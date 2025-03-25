Railway Loading of Metallurgic Materials in January-February 2025

In January-February 2025, the loading of cargo for the metallurgic industry increased, Russian Railways have reported. The aggregate railway traffic of such commodities was up 9.6% year-on-year to 2.5 mn tons.

Iron ore loading was up 9% year-on-year to 2.3 mn tons and metal scrap up 5.6% to 155.7 thousand tons.

Eastwards, 1.3 mn tons of export designated ore and scrap, up 12.4% year-on-year, was carried by rail.

Westward export ore and scrap traffic was up 8% to 656 thousand tons, and southward traffic up 5.6% to 573.2 thousand tons.

The largest volumes of ore and scrap in January-February 2025 were loaded onto rail in Belgorod Oblast, Zabaikalsk Kray, and Jewish Autonomous Oblast.

