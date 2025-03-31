SeaNews Information&Consulting
Cheese Export from Omsk Region Growing

    • Customs statistics is demonstrating a growth of cheese export from Omsk region, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

    Since the start of 2025, 63.5 tons of cheese worth 25.9 million rubles ($309.5 thousand) was exported, almost 25% up year-on-year in terms of weight and up 1.5-fold value-wise.

    In 2024, Omsk producers exported 664 tons of cheeses worth more than 215 million rubles ($2.6 millions), more than twice as much as during 2023.

    Most of the export designated volume was processed cheese, as well as young and brine cheeses.

    The major importers of Omsk-made cheese are Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China and Belarus. Exports to Kazakhstan grew more than a third year-on-year in 2024, while exports to Mongolia were up 26%.

  •  




